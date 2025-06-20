Public land in Żurrieq remains under threat, Opposition warns

The Nationalist Party has reiterated its pledge to protect agricultural land through new laws and direct action, after government's persistence in letting a private developer build a road on public farmland in Żurrieq.

"From day one in government, the Nationalist Party will work hand in hand with communities to prioritise quality of life, security, peace of mind, and truly sustainable development that enhances, not destroys, our natural surroundings," said the PN on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, incoming Lands Minister Owen Bonnici defended the controversial road in Żurrieq. Government had given the green light to a private developer to build a road through a government-owned field that has been rented out to two farmers for generations.

The road is part of a proposed private residential development, and the developer requested the use of public land to complete the project. The Lands Authority agreed to terminate the agricultural lease, even though the land is still being worked by two young farmers with a strong connection to the area.

The Nationalist Party said this latest move “once again prioritises private gain over the public interest.”

While the government has pointed to actions like the transfer of land in Bulebel intended to protect the environment, the PN argues that the opposite is happening, claiming their actions tell a completely different story.

“The Labour government must stop hiding behind an under-resourced Planning Authority, stop blaming decisions made 19 years ago, and stop shifting blame onto defects in the Local Plans and the rationalisation process,” said the PN.

They said that successive Prime Ministers and ministers have allowed the planning system to stagnate and now treat farmland as expendable.

Minister Bonnici’s comments, they said, confirmed that the wishes of the Żurrieq community are being ignored, after Labour councillors voted against a motion asking the Lands Authority to reverse the decision.

“The Minister responsible for Culture, Public Land and Local Government is responsible for the destruction of part of our cultural heritage and landscape,” they said.

The PN said it remains committed to protecting land outside the development zone. It pledged to introduce new rules that would require a two-thirds parliamentary majority to change the status of protected public land, add new land to protected areas every year, and recognise environmental protection as a fundamental right.

The statement was signed by Shadow Minister for Planning and Lands Stanley Zammit, Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Toni Bezzina, Shadow Minister for the Environment Rebekah Borg, and Żurrieq PN Local Councillors Dino Bonnici and Marylyn Sammut.