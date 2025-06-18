WATCH | Owen Bonnici defends proposed road on Żurrieq agricultural land

Incoming Lands Minister Owen Bonnici has defended a road that is to be constructed by a private developer on public agricultural land in Żurrieq.

The issue concerns a proposed residential development on a private plot of land and a request by one of the developers to have a new road built through a government-owned field in an area known as Tal-Bebbux.

Bonnici was handed the lands portfolio last month, taking over from Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who was handed the EU funds portfolio. Żurrieq is part of the fifth electoral district, from which both ministers were elected.

The field in question has been tilled by two young farmers with a strong connection to the area. The case has angered many in the Żurrieq community. Activists, farmers, and resident groups blasted the Lands Authority for agreeing to terminate the agricultural lease to satisfy the request made by the private developer in the zoning application.

When doorstepped by MaltaToday outside parliament, Bonnici stated that he had spoken with one of the farmers who works the land, but added that there was no change in government’s stance on the development.

Bonnici clarified that the private developers will only build the part of the land that they own and the new road will be built to give access to the development. When it was pointed out that the developer’s plot of land already has access to two existing roads, Bonnici simply stated the government will not give up its land to the developer.

The lands minister said the issue is not a matter of “do-or-die,” adding that he is open to meeting with the farmers who till the land again.

Last month, MaltaToday revealed that the plot of land belonging to the developer who wants to build the road is partly owned by Labour Party veteran and former EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella.

When contacted, Vella had distanced himself from the controversial zoning application, clarifying that he did not apply for the zoning permit.

The application was filed in 2022 on behalf of Francis Spiteri, who owns Tal-Karmnu Construction Company.

Vella had said that whether or not the road is constructed is of no interest to him. “It makes no difference. Whatever is on that government land does not affect me,” he had said.

Interestingly, an ownership map submitted to the Planning Authority on 6 June 2025 by the developer bore the signature of notary Mario Bugeja. In January this year, Bugeja was accused of money laundering in relation to the sale of an apartment in Birżebbuġa by Yorgen Fenech to the former head of the police’s anti-money laundering unit, Ray Aquilina. Aquilina was also charged.

Bugeja and Aquilina pleaded not guilty and the case against them is ongoing.