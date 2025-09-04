Tough but necessary | Chris Bonett
These are tough measures, but necessary. These changes send a clear message. Reckless behaviour is not acceptable.
Chris Bonett is Transport and Infrastructure Minister
Everyone begins their journey with an expectation of arriving at their destination safely. Yet, this summer, this expectation was shattered one too many times with a number of fatal accidents caused primarily by individual recklessness that tore families apart.
Whilst I can point out that Malta is one of the safest places in the EU in terms of road safety, the topic goes beyond statistics. We are discussing lives and the mental wellbeing of a nation that expects better collective responsibility from those who have the privilege to drive a car.
Last December, we launched a national awareness campaign during the festive season, a period when the risk of accidents is particularly high. The campaign achieved what many thought almost impossible—no fatal accidents occurred in that period. This was proof that prevention, awareness and responsibility can save lives.
Building on that success, earlier this summer we introduced a new Road Code, the most significant update to our rules of the road in decades. Drafted by Transport Malta after consultation with industry experts and the Malta Road Safety Council, the code reflects the realities of modern mobility. The new Road Code also push the values of mutual respect, discipline and cooperation amongst all those that use our roads. Alongside this, we launched a second national awareness campaign to cement these values further. Its theme is simple but powerful: Think Twice. It pushes the message that a single second of inattention, or recklessness can change a life forever. Through this campaign, we are calling on every road user to pause, reflect, and take responsibility in those crucial moments that separate safety from tragedy.
At the same time, government has continued investing in road upgrades, safer junctions and improve street lighting to reduce the risks across our network.
Road safety rests on three pillars: Education, safe infrastructure and effective enforcement. Government has strengthened the first two, but we also recognise that stronger action on enforcement is needed. Working closely with our colleagues in Home Affairs, we are introducing a fundamental legal change. Drivers who cause death while under the influence of alcohol or drugs will no longer be able to escape with suspended sentences. They will face real prison terms. Authorities will also be empowered to carry out random drug and alcohol testing without the need of reasonable suspicion. We will also be coming down harder on those driving under the influence with harsher fines.
These are tough measures, but necessary. These changes send a clear message. Reckless behaviour is not acceptable. Driving a vehicle is not a right, it is a privilege tied to the duty of responsibility. We do not take lightly the decision to harden our laws. But as minister, I am convinced that these reforms strike the right balance. They are about fairness, accountability and the protection of innocent people who walk, drive and use the street in the correct manner. It is about recognising that when a person chooses to get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they are choosing to endanger others. That choice must carry real consequences.
We remain determined to bring Malta back among Europe’s safest. With stronger rules and tougher enforcement we can ensure Malta sets the standard as it did last year.