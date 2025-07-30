menu

Truck breaks down, spills gravel on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli

Motorists driving northbound through Regional Road might experience traffic due to gravel spillage

30 July 2025, 10:04am
by Nicole Meilak
Photos of the gravel spillage on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli
A truck has broken down on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, leaving a trail of gravel on the road behind it.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the truck is in the middle of the road waiting to be towed away after it broke down.

Photos sent to MaltaToday show a pile of gravel behind the truck and a trail of the material leading towards the ramp down to Msida.

A traffic alert has also been issued by the authorities on the matter.

