PN calls for immediate withdrawal of proposed planning reforms

The Nationalist Party has announced it will present a motion in parliament calling for the immediate withdrawal of two controversial planning bills, denouncing them as a threat to public accountability and environmental protection.

In a statement, the PN described Bills 143 and 144 as “disgraceful” and accused government of attempting to push them through parliament in a rush just before the summer recess, in order to avoid scrutiny.

The planning laws proved controversial among environmentalists and a variety of NGOs, as activists heckled and blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela for not consulting with them prior to announcing the reform.

The opposition claimed that rather than delivering a long-overdue reform of Malta’s planning system, the proposed legislation represents “an institutional assault” that sidelines the public and undermines judicial independence.

READ ALSO | Robert Abela’s summer gift to developers: Looser planning laws

The PN also reiterated its call for evidence-based planning reform, including national carrying capacity studies, which government has so far refused to commission.

The PN said that Bill 143 will give way to planning chaos, enabling unauthorised developments and giving ministers and planning boards unprecedented power to override existing policies.

The PN laid out its vision for a “serious and inclusive” reform of the planning system, demanding measures such as judicial independence, public consultation, environmental safeguards, and data-driven policy development.

It stressed that any legitimate reform must include a full suspension of permits during appeal.