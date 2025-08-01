Media reform put to public consultation two years later

Almost two years after the government presented three draft media laws in parliament, the government is launching a public consultation on media reform.

According to a government press statement, the consultation document is based on a report filed by the media experts committee chaired by Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia.

Some of the topics under consultation include self-regulation, a national code of journalistic ethics, and disinformation and public influence on the media.

The government will also be consulting on the protection of reputation and the effectiveness of judicial remedies.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the consultation is an opportunity to create a legal framework that protects democratic values.

“We eagerly await contributions from everyone who believes in factual and serious journalism as a pillar of democratic society.”

This public consultation has been a longtime coming. In 2023, the government tabled three media reform bills without putting them forward for public consultation.

This sparked outrage from journalists, editors and media activists, who called for the bills to be put to public consultation in a White Paper.