Justice cannot wait
Justice is not a luxury. It is the oxygen of democracy. When it is absent, the whole system suffocates. There is still time to change. But not without pressure. Not without courage. And not without citizens who demand more than spin, delay, and false promises
There are many ways to assess the health of a democracy. You can examine elections, public institutions, media freedom, or civic engagement. But there is one test that is both straightforward and conclusive: Does justice apply equally to everyone?
If the answer is no, then democracy is in crisis. In Malta, the answer is no.
In recent years, we have seen how the law has been twisted, delayed, and ignored. We have watched powerful people evade consequences while ordinary citizens face a system that is slow, costly, and often indifferent. We have witnessed inquiries confirm what everyone already suspected—corruption was not only tolerated, but was also protected. And still, no justice.
We must state this explicitly—a country that cannot ensure justice cannot claim to be democratic.
That is why Repubblika’s Democratic Vision 2050 places the rule of law at the very centre of national renewal. Because without justice, the rest is merely theatre. Because trust in institutions depends on the belief that the law is meaningful. And because the cost of injustice is not only borne by victims, it is paid by every citizen who loses faith in the system.
We have heard the excuses—"Justice takes time"; "Let the institutions work". But time alone does not bring justice. Delay is not neutrality. Inaction is not impartiality. Justice that is always just out of reach is, in fact, justice denied.
Too often, Maltese institutions have turned a blind eye to these issues. When reports of abuse emerged, regulators stayed silent. When journalists uncovered misconduct, prosecutors hesitated. When the public demanded accountability, those in power deflected blame or concealed behind procedures. This is not the rule of law—it is rule by evasion.
The European Commission has taken note. Similarly, the Venice Commission, GRECO, the European Parliament, and the Council of Europe have also done so. Time and again, they have warned that Malta’s justice system is compromised—too politicised, too slow, too selective. These warnings are not foreign interference. They are mirrors held up to a country that prefers not to look.
And yet, reform has been patchy and superficial. Key institutions remain susceptible to political interference. Enforcement remains inconsistent. Oversight remains ineffective. The same names cycle through positions of power, while public trust continues to fall.
This is not an accident. It is a system. A system that rewards loyalty over competence, silence over scrutiny, and control over justice. A system where the law bends for some and breaks for others. But systems can change. And they must.
Democratic Vision 2050 sets out proposals. It advocates for a judiciary that is truly independent and appointed through open, merit-based processes. It advocates for prosecutors who base their actions on evidence rather than political motives. It advocates for law enforcement leaders chosen for integrity, not for convenience.
It advocates for oversight bodies that do more than just issue reports—they must have the authority to act and the protection to do so without fear of retaliation. It advocates for whistleblowers to be protected, not punished. For citizens to be treated with respect, not suspicion. For institutions to serve the public interest, not the political interest.
Most of all, it calls for justice to be real. Not someday. Not only for some. But for all.
This is not about revenge. It is about rebuilding what has been lost—trust, fairness, dignity, and the rule of law. These are not abstract ideals—they are the foundations of a republic. Without them, democracy becomes an empty ritual.
At Repubblika, we do not claim to have all the answers. But we are sure of one thing—democracy begins with justice. And justice begins when citizens stop accepting injustice as normal.
If you care about the kind of country we are becoming, I ask you to read the document. Talk about it. Share it. Use it.
Because a future worth having is one where the law protects everyone, not just the privileged few, and that future begins when we stop waiting and start insisting.