Illegal Tunisian fishing vessels tracked after reports from Maltese fishermen

Maltese fishermen’s reports to the Control Room of the Department of Fisheries have led to inspections that exposed illegal fishing activity by Tunisian vessels in Maltese waters.

Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said confirmed that officials from the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA), operating aboard the Ocean Sentinel, carried out inspections following the fishermen’s alerts. These inspections successfully traced and identified Tunisian vessels engaged in illegal fishing over areas traditionally used by Maltese fishermen.

“This confirms that through the cooperation of our fishermen and the immediate action taken by the Department together with EFCA, we are managing to stop these abuses,” Minister Bugeja Said stated.

She stressed that breaches of fishing regulations that place genuine fishermen at a disadvantage will not be tolerated. “It is unacceptable to have violations that undermine our fishermen. I will ensure that all necessary steps are taken so that justice is served,” she said.

In 2019 MaltaToday had reported how Tunisian fishers were plundering Gozitan fishing grounds. The situation escalated to Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails.

In 2021, the AFM intercepted two such vessels inside Malta's Fisheries Conservation and Management Zone. Both ship captains were fined €10,000 each, accused of failing to inform Maltese officials of the amounts and descriptions of the fish aboard the vessel before entering Maltese fishing waters and failing to give three days prior notice of their plans to enter Malta.

MEPs Thomas Bajada and Peter Agius have also spoken out against illegal fishing of lampuki by Tunisian fishers during off-season.

Reacting to the news, Bajada said the EU might be prompted to take better action since it was a European patrol boat that identified the illegalities.

"This all proves what Maltese fishermen have been facing for many years. Above all, the solution can be found in bilateral and international collaboration. That's why I met directly with the Tunisian Ambassador to Malta and will observe properations for the annual meeting of the GFCM."