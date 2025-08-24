Government mulling harsher punishments for road negligence, abusive driving

Government is “revising” traffic laws to ensure that punishments for negligent driving prevent abuse on the roads.

Prime Minister Robert Abela made this announcement on Sunday as he was speaking on ONE TV.

Abela acknowledged that public discourse has recently focused on the rising number of road fatalities. Here he confirmed that government is currently looking into whether the punishments for dangerous driving are sufficiently harsh to act as a deterrent.

The Prime Minister acknowledged however, that legislative changes are not enough, adding that proper enforcement and educational campaigns are needed to make the streets safer.

Abela referenced the traffic accident that left his parents grievously injured last July, noting that he understands how one’s life can change in a heartbeat after a traffic accident. He added that he made sure that authorities’ presence are felt on the roads.

On Sunday, Abela also spoke about a number of other challenges such as electricity distribution. He admitted that the power cuts which plagued the islands two years ago were the fault of a distribution network that was built in the 1940s and 1950s.

He acknowledged that electricity demand has increased in recent years, explaining that government has been strengthened, while more investment is needed in this sector.

On Comino, Abela also admitted that this was “taken from the Maltese” due to an excessive number of tourist boats. He noted that here too, government’s work is not yet done as more can be improved.

A few days ago, Moviment Graffitti visited Comino, where the NGO noted that thousands of tourists are being brought to the Blue Lagoon every day, leaving a massive environmental impact on the island.

Abela also spoke about international developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, where he stated that Malta has always been consistent in its calls for peace in both conflicts.

He reiterated that Malta will recognise Palestine in the coming days at the United Nations General Assembly.

Abela was further asked about the ongoing PN leadership contest, where he stated that the difference between the PL and PN cannot be clearer, saying that the latter is focused solely on running the country instead of infighting.

The Prime Minister once again talked up next year’s budget, saying that this will contain no new taxes, and will further strengthen the Maltese’s financial standing.