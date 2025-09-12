80 Transport Malta officers to manage traffic during school hours

The government has announced a new traffic management plan as schools prepare to reopen in the coming weeks.

“Transport Malta will increase over 80 enforcement officers in 33 strategic areas around Malta and Gozo, especially during peak hours,” Transport Malta Chief Executive Officer Kurt Farrugia said on Friday.

Officers will be deployed in critical areas between 6:30am and 9:30am, and again from 3:30pm to 6:30pm on weekdays. The plan includes new motorcycles for regular patrols to ensure continuous enforcement on the roads.

The focus is mainly on Malta’s central and southern regions. Along with Transport Malta’s existing 10 motorcycles patrolling nine areas and 35 officers at 17 fixed points, 26 additional officers will be stationed at 16 new fixed points on weekday mornings.

New locations include traffic lights near the Hal Qormi post office, Pembroke’s High Ridge Roundabout, the Erba’ Mwiezeb Roundabout in St Paul’s Bay, and Tarxien’s Mintoff Roundabout. Two new afternoon posts will be added at the Msida Skate Park Roundabout and the Montebello Roundabout in Zejtun.

Road closures during morning peak hours will be restricted. Local councils are barred from issuing permits for closures between 6am and 9:30am on weekdays when schools are open, starting Monday 15 September.

Farrugia added: “Although this year’s summer was a busy one with some important events, thanks to the traffic management plan and the strong presence of enforcement, we managed to limit congestion and maintain a good flow on our roads.”

The government has also identified 12 locations where ground staff will boost bus services as part of a “last mile” approach to reduce car dependency.

Eighteen road improvement works are either completed, underway, or starting soon, including loop detectors in Zabbar, bollards in Marsa, and repairs to Bontadini Road in Birkirkara following accident damage.

Works have also been completed near several schools, including Luqa Primary School, Marsascala Primary School, Kolleg St Thomas More in Zejtun, and Mellieha Primary School.

The new traffic management plan takes effect on Monday 15 September.