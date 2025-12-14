PN will publish its accounts on Monday, Alex Borg promises

PN leader Alex Borg promised that he will publish the PN’s financial accounts on Monday.

Borg had promised to publish the party’s accounts within his first 100 days as leader, as it seems Borg has left the mystery of the accounts to be revealed on the 100th day.

On Net TV on Sunday, Borg stated that the public will soon see the PN’s accounts throughout the years when it failed to publish them. The party’s last published financial statements were released in 2020.

Borg said that even from the opposition, the PN is capable of being transparent.

On the day of the PN’s fundraising marathon, Borg kept the interview short, as he spent the first minutes speaking about the growing controversy surrounding Housing Minister Roderick Galdes and his property dealings.

Borg reminded that Galdes is already subject to an NAO and standards czar investigation. He repeated his call for the minister to resign in order to address the massive conflict of interest.

The PN leader spoke of his 100 days at the party’s helm, where he described his first days as being marked by the party’s constant contact with different people.

He also mentioned the results of political surveys published since being elected. Borg welcomed the progress shown by the surveys as the PN seems to have reduced Labour’s supermajority, but urged caution, stating that the party is still the underdog and does not have the advantage of the power of incumbency.

Borg promised to stay close to people from different backgrounds. He urged viewers to donate to the PN in order to keep up the momentum the party is currently experiencing.