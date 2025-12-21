Government to issue new care home standards for public consultation

Prime Minister Robert Abela said government will issue new regulatory standards for elderly care homes next year.

The standards will be open for public consultation and are intended to continue raising the quality of service offered to senior citizens.

The announcement came during a visit to Porziuncola Home, a private residential facility, where Abela was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea.

Speaking to residents, the prime minister stressed the government's commitment to ensuring every elderly person living in residential homes receives the best possible level of care.

The government currently has nearly 4,000 beds available for elderly residents through purchase agreements and public-private partnerships with private sector operators across the country. The budget allocates €83 million for residential care in private homes for the coming year.

During the visit, the prime minister and the parliamentary secretary met with residents and relatives. Abela noted the important services provided to the elderly by workers and professionals at the home.

Porziuncola Home is equipped with modern facilities and spaces designed to meet the different needs of elderly residents, including those requiring continuous care or specialised support.

The home operates with a dedicated multidisciplinary team working on a 24-hour basis.