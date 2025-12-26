Alcohol consumption stable as tobacco use continues to decline, survey finds

Alcohol consumption in Malta has remained broadly stable over the past decade, while tobacco use continues to decline, according to the latest General Population Survey on Alcohol, Tobacco and Drug Use published by the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights.

The 2023 survey, which is conducted every 10 years, gathered responses from around 3,400 Maltese residents aged between 18 and 65, providing a representative picture of substance use trends over the past 20 years. In addition to alcohol and tobacco, the survey examines cannabis use, prescription and illicit drugs, gambling, as well as emerging trends such as vaping and medical cannabis.

The findings show that alcohol use remains widespread across the population, with a slight increase in recent consumption, particularly among women. While monthly alcohol consumption levels have remained stable, the survey indicates that a significant proportion of drinkers display patterns associated with risky alcohol use.

Tobacco use, meanwhile, has continued its downward trend, with fewer adults smoking compared to previous surveys. The gender gap between male and female smokers is also narrowing, although the survey notes differences in smoking habits and intensity among current smokers.

Cannabis use was found to be most prevalent among young adults and men, with initiation typically occurring during late adolescence or early adulthood. Usage is highest among those aged 18 to 24.

Reacting to the findings, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said the ministry is stepping up prevention efforts. He announced that work is underway to set up a Prevention Coordination Body, in line with the National Drug Policy 2023, to bring together stakeholders and ensure prevention strategies are coordinated, evidence-based and effective.

Manuel Gellel, head of the National Focal Point (NDAU), said the survey underscores the need for stronger action on alcohol consumption, particularly in light of the narrowing gap between male and female drinking behaviours. He added that preparations are underway for the launch of a renewed National Alcohol Policy aimed at protecting public health and promoting societal wellbeing.

The ministry also reiterated its commitment to harm reduction measures and increased investment in low-threshold services for people actively using drugs, stressing the importance of reaching the most vulnerable members of society with compassion and without judgement.