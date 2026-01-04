Government and opposition call for democratic, peaceful transition in Venezuela

The Maltese government is "following the situation in Venezuela" as it called for de-escalation.

On Saturday, the world held its breath as US President Donald Trump announced that the US will run Venezuela while sending its oil companies to "fix the badly broken infrastructure..."

On Sunday, an OPM spokesperson told MaltaToday that, "Under all circumstances, respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter is essential." The statement is a far cry from that of government MP Edward Zammit Lewis, who called the US's actions, "an affront on the international legal order."

Government further called for de-escalation, stability and a peaceful and democratic solution.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party urged a "democratic and peaceful" transition of power in Venezuela following the US capture of its president.

Responding to a request for comment, the PN echoed the EU's cautious outlook on the situation, while reminding that Malta had never recognised Nicolas Maduro as the Venezuelan president.