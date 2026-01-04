Government and opposition call for democratic, peaceful transition in Venezuela
Government says it is following situation in Venezuela, while the PN echoes the EU's cautious outlook on the situation, while reminding that Malta had never recognised Nicolas Maduro as the Venezuelan president
The Maltese government is "following the situation in Venezuela" as it called for de-escalation.
On Saturday, the world held its breath as US President Donald Trump announced that the US will run Venezuela while sending its oil companies to "fix the badly broken infrastructure..."
On Sunday, an OPM spokesperson told MaltaToday that, "Under all circumstances, respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter is essential." The statement is a far cry from that of government MP Edward Zammit Lewis, who called the US's actions, "an affront on the international legal order."
Government further called for de-escalation, stability and a peaceful and democratic solution.
Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party urged a "democratic and peaceful" transition of power in Venezuela following the US capture of its president.
Responding to a request for comment, the PN echoed the EU's cautious outlook on the situation, while reminding that Malta had never recognised Nicolas Maduro as the Venezuelan president.
Deeply concerned by US intervention in #Venezuela. While the Maduro regime has long trampled on democracy, unilateral military actions and the extraction of a head of state are blatant violations of the fundamental principles of sovereignty.— David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) January 3, 2026
We must return to the rule of law🇪🇺🇻🇪
"The PN has always believed in democracy and in the right of every country to be governed through democratic means," a spokesperson said, adding that the party is closely following developments in the South American country. "It is clear that the people of Venezuela are yearning for democracy."
The oppposition stressed that "any transition must be democratic and peaceful, fully respecting human rights, international law, and accountability."
PN MEP David Casa had a different choice of words on Saturday when he stated that he was deeply concerned by the US action in Venezuela. He stated, "unilateral military actions and the extraction of a head of state are blatant violations of the fundamental principles of sovereignty."