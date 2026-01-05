Budget 2026 benefit increases start reaching families and pensioners

Around 140,000 families and individuals have begun receiving higher social payments following the implementation of measures announced in Budget 2026, the social dialogue ministry said on Monday.

According to figures released by the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights, a total of €112 million was paid out to pensioners and other beneficiaries in the final days of 2025 and the first days of the new year, reflecting the first instalments of the revised benefit rates.

The majority of beneficiaries are pensioners. About 78,700 retirement pensioners received their first payment for 2026 last Saturday, amounting to €77 million for the first four weeks of the year. This includes a €10 weekly increase in pensions, one of the key measures announced in the latest budget.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said that, as a result of successive increases, pensions have risen by more than €80 per week over the past 13 years. He also pointed to a reduction in the number of people dependent on social assistance, alongside higher overall expenditure on social benefits.

Other benefit adjustments announced in the budget are set to be rolled out in the coming months. Permanent Secretary Mark Musu said additional adjustments for widows, public service pensioners and pension ceilings for those born before 1962 will be processed by the end of May.

Recent payments also included In-Work Benefit disbursements to nearly 25,000 families, amounting to €4 million for the final three months of 2025. An increase of €75 per child under this scheme is due to be paid from the beginning of April.

In addition, almost 16,000 people received €9.7 million in various other benefits covering the first four weeks of the year, including non-contributory pensions, carers’ allowances, disability assistance and other forms of social support.

The ministry said the rollout marks the start of the practical implementation of Budget 2026’s social measures, with further adjustments to follow in the coming months.