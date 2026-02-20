Public official admits to misappropriation and fraud charges

A public official has been placed under a probation order after admitting to fraud and misappropriation charges.

Mario Vella, from Żurrieq, was also charged with abuse of office for private gain and making false declarations to a public authority. The charges were aggravated by the fact that Vella was a public official.

Vella admitted to all the charges brought against him. In sentencing, the court acknowledged his early admission, his cooperation with the prosecution and his clean criminal record. Funds gained as a result of the crimes were also returned to his workplace.

The court handed him a three-year probation order.

Inspector Andy Rotin prosecuted. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the case.