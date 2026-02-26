Prime Minister launches Vision Malta 2050 visual imagery

Prime Minister Robert Abela officially launched the Vision Malta 2050 imagery on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the event held in front of the Ħaġar Qim Temples, Abela said Malta and its people are approaching a new chapter, as the implementation phase of Vision Malta 2050 begins following its launch.

He explained that during the drafting of the long-term strategy, the need emerged for a distinct and modern national image capable of reflecting the country’s future ambitions.

The new branding carries the tagline “Malta – Shine Here”. Abela said it reflects a country with a clear vision for the future, the determination to attract innovators and the belief that, despite its small size, Malta can exert influence beyond its shores.

In an increasingly competitive global environment, he added, a strong and recognisable national image is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

He noted Malta has until now been promoted through separate sectoral narratives covering tourism, investment, culture, innovation and trade.

While each sector developed its own identity, he said, the time had come to consolidate these efforts into a single, unified narrative that presents the country with a consistent voice. The aim, he added, is to promote Malta as a destination to visit, live, work, invest and study.

The narrative underpinning the new identity is built around four core themes. These focus on Malta’s ability to act with agility as a small state, its geographic and cultural role as a bridge between continents, the prioritisation of substance and impact over volume, and a national ethos centred on turning ambition into action. Abela referred to previous legislative initiatives in sectors such as financial services, gaming and blockchain as examples of Malta’s responsiveness.

The renewed visual identity and narrative are intended to promote authenticity while supporting further economic and social development. According to the prime minister, the initiative seeks to enhance Malta’s attractiveness to international talent, strengthen investor confidence, support exports and reinforce national pride. He described the branding as more than a slogan, characterising it instead as a strategic statement about Malta’s positioning.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the country’s economic performance over the past year, including record figures in foreign direct investment, demonstrates growing international confidence in Malta. He said this reflects both domestic belief in the country’s potential and trust among foreign investors.

While acknowledging the importance of Malta’s past, he said the focus remains on shaping the country’s future.

Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister Mark Mallia outlined the four principal pillars of Vision Malta 2050: sustainable economic growth; accessible services centred on the citizen; resilience supported by a modern education system; and the responsible and intelligent use of land and sea resources.

He said these are supported by five key enablers, including sustainable financial investment, the use of digital tools, the development of future-oriented skills, effective policy implementation and the unified visual identity unveiled on the day.

Ronald Mizzi, permanent secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Vision Malta 2050, said the process leading to the final branding decision took several months and involved extensive consideration, reflecting what he described as a responsibility of state. He said the chosen imagery centres on the sun and its associations with renewal, light and positivity, which he said encapsulate the message Malta intends to project internationally.