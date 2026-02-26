Most Maltese households bundle telecom services, MCA survey finds
Survey shows affordability and convenience as main reasons for bundled telecom services
Most Maltese households choose to bundle their telecom services, the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) 2025 Perception Survey has revealed
The survey found that 51% of respondents bundle some or all of their telecom services, while an additional 31% partially bundle their services, most often keeping mobile telephony as a separate service.
Affordability and convenience are the main reasons households choose bundles. Operator discounts, cited by 48%, decreased from 61% in 2023. Apart from this, single monthly bills (37%) and fixed monthly costs (31%) rose from 2023.
Fixed internet remained by far the top service driving bundle purchases, cited by 82% of respondents, up from 55% in 2023. Mobile telephony ranked second at 12%, followed by TV at 6% and fixed telephony at just 1%, both TV and fixed telephony recording sharp drops from their 2023 figures of 21% and 8% respectively.
When it comes to spending, 64% of households said they pay between €30 and €69.99 per month on their bundle. Satisfaction levels were broadly positive, with 72% of respondents satisfied with service quality, 69% with the bundle product mix, and 52% with value for money.
Switching remained low, with only 7% of bundled customers having changed operators in 2025. Of those who did switch, 64% reported no difficulties, up from 57% in 2023.
The survey shows increasing consumer knowledge of contractual rights, with an awareness of early termination fees rising from 15% in 2023 to 24% in 2025, and awareness of the right to exit a bundle without penalty if contract terms change increased from 37% to 55%.
The MCA said the results reflect a stable, broadly satisfied consumer base, with spending levels and switching rates remaining consistent, and awareness of rights continuing to improve.