Alex Borg wants more ambitious family court reform

PN Leader Alex Borg called for the ongoing reform of the Family Court to be more ambitious and to better protect both families and children.

Borg acknowledged that changes to the court system are necessary and expressed hope that the current reform will lead to improvements.

However, he argued that the process should be bolder and more focused on strengthening family structures and safeguarding minors, though he did not go into detail about what other measures he believes are needed.

Borg also spoke of the importance of increasing women’s participation in decision-making roles. He said his party aims to promote policies that prioritise equality and improve women’s overall quality of life.

The discussion panel featured athlete Paula Briffa, professor and family therapist Clarissa Sammut Scerri, UHM CEO Josef Vella, Malta Women’s Lobby founder Anna Borg, disability rights advocate Amy Camilleri, and Moviment Nisa Partit Nazzjonalista president Marie Claire Zammit.

During the discussion, Sammut Scerri pointed out that about 27% of women in Malta have experienced sexual harassment. She explained that abuse can take various forms and that some women may not immediately recognise that they are being mistreated by people close to them. She added that in many households, children and mothers live in fear because a father’s behaviour can shift unpredictably between calm and abusive, creating an unstable environment.

Referring to her recent research, Anna Borg noted a significant imbalance in childcare responsibilities.

Nearly 47% of women said they handle most childcare tasks, while only about 1% of men reported being the main caregiver. She stressed that Malta needs stronger efforts to promote inclusion and called for determined political leadership to bring about change.