[WATCH] PN leader Adrian Delia to vote against IVF law changes

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has criticised the changes put forward by the government to the in-vitro fertilisation law, insisting they do not protect life at conception

kurt_sansone
18 April 2018, 4:21pm
by Kurt Sansone
PN leader Adrian Delia
Adrian Delia will be voting against the proposed changes to the law regulating in-vitro fertilisation as the Nationalist Party will give a free vote to its MPs.

The parliamentary debate on the changes piloted by Health Minister Chris Fearne is expected to start tonight.

The PN leader said in a recorded message that he was in favour of protecting life from conception to its natural end. He said the government proposal failed to protect the embryo’s life and so he would be voting against it.

Read also: An idiot’s guide to how Maltese IVF law will change

Last Sunday, Delia told supporters he would allow his parliamentary group a free vote on the matter, in line with a pledge he had made during the PN leadership race.

The Opposition leader criticised the speed by which the government wanted to introduce sweeping changes to the IVF law, before rounding off with the phrase: “The PN stands for something, Joseph Muscat stands for nothing.”

Delia’s position comes in the wake of a heated debate within the PN parliamentary group over the position it should adopt.

MaltaToday reported PN MPs were split down the middle, which is what prompted the free vote option.

Read also: Muscat: IVF bill is about equality, not health

