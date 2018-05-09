Malta Infertility Network takes exception to Simon Busuttil’s IVF comments

The Malta Infertility Network has said that Nationalist MP Simon Busuttil’s comments regarding IVF law changes in Parliament yesterday - where he voiced his views against embryo freezing, and surrogacy - hurt many couples who are experiencing infertility.

Busuttil had said that we cannot do things which pertain to matters greater than us, such as giving the right to create a baby when “nature nor God” did not give us such a right.

The group appealed for caution when speaking about the subject, especially on matters related to couples who are undergoing IVF treatment, and new families where the children were born using fertility treatment, including gamete donation, the freezing of embryos and surrogacy.

“In this context, the network maintains that children are not ‘a right’ for couples suffering from infertility, but it fully believes that such couples should have the best opportunities to have children using the different fertility treatments available,” it said, “The group points out that one in six couples suffer from this medical condition, making treatment not an extravagance but a medical need.

Labour Party statement

The Labour Party said in a statement that the attitude demonstrated by certain members of the Opposition, particularly Simon Busuttil, during the IVF law discussion, is unacceptable.

“Busuttil said that when nature creates a problem, couples affected by it should just live with it. This is not acceptable reasoning for the Labour Party, since science nowadays offers solutions which are already being used in the majority of developed countries,” the party said.

“In fact, in the second reading part of the IVF changes debate highlighted the differences between the government and the Opposition.”

The PL underscored that while PL MPs spoke of the need to understand those going through infertility problems, Opposition MPs were again insensitive towards families which need the law to be changed, with the hope of becoming parents themselves..

“The insensitivity reached its peak in Busuttil’s statements in Parliament yesterday,” it said.

Simon Busuttil’s reaction to PL statement

Busuttil, in turn, said that the President’s “heartfelt appeal for a dignified parliamentary debate” on embryo freezing and surrogacy had fallen “on deaf ears”.

He also maintained that the Labour Party media had distorted his parliamentary speech “beyond recognition” in their reports on it.