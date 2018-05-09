Man seriously injured while scuba diving in Gozo

A 53-year-old Frenchman was hurt today while he was scuba diving at the Xatt l-Ahmar bay in Ghajnsielem, Gozo.

The police were informed of the incident at around 3.30pm, and on arriving at the scene discovered that while a group of scuba divers were diving, one of them found himself in trouble and was taken up to shorte, where he was given first aid by his fellow divers.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Duty magistrate Paul Coppini was informed of the case, and appointed very experts to help in the inquiry which he appointed.

Police investigations are onoing.

The accident comes a day after a diver lost his life while diving in Cirkewwa.