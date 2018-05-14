[WATCH] Eurovision song contest was 'just the beginning' for Christabelle

The end of the Eurovision is not the end of Christabelle’s musical career, as she said she is expecting a “summer full of music.”

The singer said she will be working on new songs to be released after the summer months.

“It’s not easy to go through from such an experience,” Christabelle said, referring to the Eurovision semi-final song contest in Lisbon this year. “The team and I worked very hard and gave a good performance, and I don’t think we could have done more than we did.”

Following a reception by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Christabelle pledged to her supporters that her efforts will not end here, now that she has shouldered the responsibility of speaking about mental health.

Christabelle represented Malta in the Eurovision semi-final last week with her song ‘Taboo’, which aimed to raise awareness on mental health and the need to break the silence and taboo around the topic.