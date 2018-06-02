menu

Immigrant deportation part of new far-right government agenda in Italy

Italian far-right interior minister has vowed to keep campaign pledge to deport 50,000 immigrants 

2 June 2018, 7:00pm
Salvini has stated that the new government's top priority is that of 'sending them home'
Amidst Italy’s political turbulence, interior minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to stand by his party’s pledge to deport around 50,000 illegal immigrants. 

“Open doors in Italy for good people and a one-way ticket for those who come to Italy to create commotion and think they will be taken care of. ‘Send them home’ will be one of our top priorities,” he said.

Salvini will be occupying the role of interior minister, meaning that he will have ministerial power over domestic security, civil rights, immigration and elections, paving the way for expected change. 

Migration experts have stated that the appointment of such a radical leader will reduce rights of migrants and asylum seekers, in a country that already has difficulties in integration.

“Fake news about migrants have spread all over Italy during the last campaign. My concern is the future of asylum seekers, people who are eligible for a refugee status. What will happen to them under Salvini’s League?” head of non-profit organisation, Girasoli, Calogero Santoro said. 

