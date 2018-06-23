menu

[WATCH] Joseph Galea Curmi to serve as new Auxiliary Bishop

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi, who served as Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Malta for the past three years, is set to serve as the new Auxiliary Bishop

tia_reljic
23 June 2018, 11:43am
by Tia Reljic
Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi will serve as the new Auxiliary Bishop in Malta
Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi has been appointed as the new Auxiliary Bishop in Malta.

He served as Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Malta for the past three years, and has expressed a strong opinion against the new IVF law in recent days.

While celebrating mass in Wardija this week, Galea Curmi said that it was very sad to note that there will be an increase in “human lives that are frozen for many years in the hope that they will be accepted instead of thrown away.”

Galea Curmi was also vocal about environmental issues, as he criticised the commercialisation of St Julians – which he said has been exploited for the benefit of the few.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
