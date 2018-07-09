Motorcylist grievously injured in Bidnija crash

A 30-year old Italian motorcyclist was grievously injured following a collision in Bidnija, police said.

The man was driving a Yamaha Crypton motorcycle when he crashed with an Isuzu NQR which was being driven by a 40-year-old Imgarr resident.

The motorcyclist, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance at around 10:45 this morning.

The man was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are underway.