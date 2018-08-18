menu

NET FM presenter Evelyn Vella Brincat passes away

The passing away of the radio presenter, PN councillor and animal rights activist was announced this morning

massimo_costa
18 August 2018, 9:46am
by Massimo Costa
NET FM presenter and Nationalist Party councillor Evelyn Vella Brincat has passed away
NET FM presenter and Nationalist Party local councillor Evelyn Vella Brincat has passed away, the party announced this morning.

In a statement, the PN said Vella Brincat, who had been politically active for a number of years and had contested the general elections with the party, would be remembered for her good natured character and for her fight, to the end, against social injustice and in favour of animal rights.

Vella Brincat, who had fought a long battle against cancer, was a well-known personality on the party’s media stations, NET FM and NET TV, a Pembroke local council minority leader, a member of the party’s Administrative Council, and president of the PN’s College of Candidates.

She was also an active volunteer, having been a member of the National Council of Women of Malta and a founding member of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Malta Support Group, amongst other organisations.

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, writing on Facebook, described Vella Brincat as a “gentle soul” and “a pillar of strength”.

The PN expressed its condolences to her loved ones.

