Maltese democracy will suffer with ‘incoherent Opposition’, says Labour MEP

Labour MEP Alfred Sant has expressed concern that Malta’s democratic governance stands to suffer without a united and “coherent” Opposition.

Malta’s Nationalist Party is currently in disarray after two rival factions loyal to PN leader Adrian Delia and his predecessor Simon Busuttil appear to have entered into a war of attrition.

Since the publication of the Egrant inquiry which absolved Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of owning a secret Panamanian company, Delia’s request for Busuttil to resign as MP backfired when he was forced to back down.

“An incoherent Opposition will reflect on the democratic governance of the country. Government needs an Opposition with consistent criticism whilst providing alternatives to its policies,” Sant, a former prime minister, said in a Smash TV interview.

“For evident reasons today we have a problem because we have a weak and divided Opposition. The PN is demoralized and not coherent with its declarations. This worries me a lot. If we look at the history of Malta since Independence, the PN – even when one didn’t share its views – was always coherent during Gorg Borg Olivier’s and Eddie Fenech Adami’s times. If the Opposition is not coherent, this will reflect on the democratic governance of the country.”

Sant noted that when he returned to Malta in 1977 from his diplomatic posting, PN leader Eddie Fenech Adami was surrounded with the likes of seasoned politicians like Louis Galea, Guido Demarco, Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Censu Tabone.

“This doesn’t exist in today’s PN which looks as if it is suffering from the lack of human resources. Why? Is it because there has been so much economic expansion lately that talented individuals are preferring to make the best of the present circumstances for economic and social reasons rather than pursuing a political career within the PN?” Sant asked.