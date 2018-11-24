Government pharmacists strike over stalling of agreement talks

Pharmacists working in the government sector have embarked on industrial actions following a lack of agreement with the government, over an improvement in their wages and working conditions.

The industrial actions issued by the Union Haddiema Maltin (UHM) will affect pharmacists working in Mater Dei, Mount Carmel, St Luke’s, Gozo General Hospital, and elderly homes.

“The industrial action was issued over the stalling of talks held with the government,” UHM spokesperson for health Ian Mark Zammit said.

The proposed agreement would not only see an improvement in pay and working environment, but also make it easier for pharmacists to continue their academic progress.

“This agreement will enable pharmacists to continue their academic progress. Allowing them to do so, would not only affect them positively, but also the patients they assist,” Zammit said.

Some of the directives issued include the suspension of hospital dispensing services between 9am to 12pm on weekdays, and between 9am to 11am on Saturdays.

Pharmacists will not answer telephone calls, including any queries arising from telephone calls answered by colleagues.

Pharmacists will also not acknowledge the receipt of delivered medicines within government controlled health centres.

The Malta Chamber of Pharmacists which was not involved in the issuing of the directives, called for the involved parties to return to the negotiating table for the benefit of both the patients and the pharmacy profession.