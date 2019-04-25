Updated | Guardamangia building collapse: Pieta council collecting funds for stricken families

Updated at 7pm with Housing Authority's statement

Pieta residents are rallying around the four families hit by the collapsed building in Guardamangia that were left homeless overnight.

Locality Mayor Keith Tanti has told MaltaToday that residents approached the council on Thursday asking how they could help the families stricken by Wednesday’s incident.

It was this outpouring of solidarity that prompted the council to set up a bank account to collect funds for the four families.

The stricken families either lived in the building that collapsed or had to evacuate neighbouring properties while structural checks are underway.

“These families were left on the street with nothing. For safety reasons, they cannot enter their homes to claim their possessions. While alternative accommodation is the more immediate need, the council is collecting funds to help them buy the basic necessities,” Tanti said.

He said this was an emergency situation and applauded residents for showing solidarity.

The front part of a block of apartments collapsed on Wednesday night. Nobody was injured.

The area remains cordoned off for safety reasons.

Housing Authority assisting families

The Housing Authority is offering the four stricken families financial assistance to acquire their basic needs, the authority said in a statement on Thursday evening.

It said that officials were in touch with the families and would be helping them according to their needs.

The authority was informed that that the contractor of the adjacent building site had given the four families alternative accommodation.

“The authority will continue to follow the case to ensure that the families will be given the necessary assistance,” the authority said.

Donations

Anybody wishing to participate in the Pieta council's initiative may donate money to the Bank of Valletta account with the following details:

IBAN: MT31 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 5812 220

Account name: Pieta' Local Council a/c Donations Empire Flats