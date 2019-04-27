Flowers laid in commemoration of murdered Ivorian

Migrants, friends and human rights activists have laid flowers on the side of a road where Lassana Cisse Souleymane was shot dead in a drive by shooting earlier this month.

Souleymane, 42, from the Ivory Coast was killed after somebody fired shots from a car that was passing down the same road.

Two other migrants were injured in the incident that happened on 6 April and which shocked the migrant community in the area.

Souleymane died on the spot in Triq tal-Ġebel, which is the road used by migrants living at the Hal Far open centre to reach the centre of Birzebbuga. The killers were driving a white Toyota Starlet and have not been caught yet.

People laid flowers at the sport where Cisse died. The crowd included former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, a handful of MEP candidatesm, Yana Mintoff and Fr Dionysius Mintoff, who runs the peace lab in Hal Far, which also houses a number of migrants.

I a brief speech, Coleiro Preca said people had gathered at the spot where Lassana had been murdered to pay tribute to a person who was one of our brothers.

"We are here to give evidence that we have lost one of our brothers," Coleiro Preca said, "...Even at such terrible times, we must put our love across."

She said that those gathered stood with Lassana's family, but that it was not only them who had lost someone, but everyone had lost a member of their human family.

"Lassana will continue to be remembered through us standing up to what happened," she added.

University of Malta chaplain Fr Mark Cachia said people had come together in remembrance of a life which could never be replaced.

"We are here to remember. And to remember is to acknowledge the loss of a life... The life of Lassana, which can never be replaced," Cachia said.