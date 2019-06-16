menu

Education ministry to investigate alleged precarious employment in schools

In a statement, the ministry said it would be investigated claims made in the local press on Sunday

yannick_pace
16 June 2019, 3:20pm
by Yannick Pace

The Education Ministry has said that it would be investigated claims of precarious employment in state schools.

“In light of an article in a newspaper where similar methods of precarious employment in schools were reported, the Minister for Education and Employment Evarist Bartolo will be asking for an evaluation of this work in stop any type of abuse that might be taking place,” read a statement by the ministry.

It added that it was not acceptable for workers to be employed under “abusive practices”, especially if an unlevel playing field is created between different workers at the same place of work.

The ministry said that any would be compensating any workers who might have been victimised by unfair contracts.

General Workers Union newspaper reported on Sunday that the manner in which cleaners in schools and colleges were being working under a form of precarious employment since the government’s outsourcing of cleaning services.

The paper reported that due to the fact that schools are used less in the summer months, cleaners were being asked to work reduced hours, with the consequence that their take home pay was significantly reduced.

According to the report, cleaners who, during the winter months were earning roughly €800 were now taking some €300 or €400.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Education ministry to investigate alleged precarious employment in schools
National

Education ministry to investigate alleged precarious employment in schools
Yannick Pace
Ryanair had warned Ireland it would leave if tax laws weren’t amended
National

Ryanair had warned Ireland it would leave if tax laws weren’t amended
Yannick Pace
Anti-Delia posters stuck to Labour Party clubs as pressure mounts on embattled leader
National

Anti-Delia posters stuck to Labour Party clubs as pressure mounts on embattled leader
Yannick Pace
New Birżebbuġa bay officially opened
National

New Birżebbuġa bay officially opened
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.