St Paul's Bay, Birkirkara and Mosta with highest number of building permits granted in 2018

A total of 10,455 building permits were granted last year

david_hudson
20 June 2019, 6:15am
by David Hudson
Information tabled in Parliament revealed permits granted by the Planning Authority in 2018
The locality where the highest number of building permits were granted was St Paul’s Bay where 520 were granted in this locality alone.

The information was tabled in Parliament last Tuesday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg. He was responding to a question by PN MP Marthese Portelli.

422 permits were granted in Birkirkara in 2018. In Mosta, 412 were granted.

The least amount of permits granted in a locality last year was 14. This happened in Mdina.

Sliema, Rabat and Qormi were also popular with 383, 319, and 374 permits granted there respectively.

In Mellieha, 322 building permits were granted.

The south of Malta saw its fair share of building permits being granted as 311 were granted in Zebbug and 302 granted in Zabbar.

Gozo too saw 172 permits granted in Victoria and 159 building permits granted in Xaghra.

207 were granted in Valletta.

The rest can be accessed here.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
