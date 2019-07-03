21-year-old man assaulted at Pace Grasso football ground

A 21-year-old man from Santa Venera was assaulted by two men while sitting in his car at the Pace Grasso football ground in Paola, the police said.

The assault took place at 9.30pm on Tuesday inside the abandoned football ground in Triq il-Knisja. The police said the victim went to the nearest health centre for treatment.

The man was certified to have suffered grievous injuries. It was at 1am that the man lodged a report with the Luqa police station.

Police investigations are ongoing.