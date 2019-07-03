menu

21-year-old man assaulted at Pace Grasso football ground

The man sustained grievous injuries after being assaulted by two men while in his car in the abandoned football ground in Paola

3 July 2019, 11:32am
by MaltaToday Staff
The assault took place inside the abandoned Pace Grasso football ground, which is being used as a makeshift parking space

A 21-year-old man from Santa Venera was assaulted by two men while sitting in his car at the Pace Grasso football ground in Paola, the police said.

The assault took place at 9.30pm on Tuesday inside the abandoned football ground in Triq il-Knisja. The police said the victim went to the nearest health centre for treatment.

The man was certified to have suffered grievous injuries. It was at 1am that the man lodged a report with the Luqa police station.

Police investigations are ongoing.

