menu

Benchmark exam results see students fare best in English

The end of primary exam results in English, Maltese and Maths are out

kurt_sansone
8 July 2019, 12:20pm
by Kurt Sansone
Benchmark exam results are out
Benchmark exam results are out

Children have scored marginally better in English than Maltese in the Year 6 benchmark exams, figures released by the Education Ministry show.

A statistical breakdown of results shows that half of the candidates who sat for the end of primary exams scored 69 marks or more in Maltese and 72 marks or more in English. In maths, half of students scored 71 or more.

There were 3,723 students who sat for these exams – 1,912 boys (51.4%) and 1,811 girls (48.6%). The students came from 62 State schools, 20 church schools and four independent schools.

The ministry said results were sent to schools in the first week of July and these were sent to all the candidates on 5 July.

The results included the marks that the candidate scored in the different components of the three benchmark subjects as well as the national medians for each component and for each subject to enable parents to compare their child’s performance in each subject with the national median, the ministry said.

Each benchmark exam was blind marked by two markers. A total of 104 markers were involved in this exercise.

National median scores for the individual components

  Speaking assessment Listening comprehension Reading Comprehension Writen assessment
Allotted marks 20 20 30 30
Maltese 17 16 19 16
English 17 17 20 18

 

  Mental assessment Written assessment
Allotted marks 20 80
Maths 17 54

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Nothing new as public finances register deficit in first three months
National

Nothing new as public finances register deficit in first three months
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Get ready, Malta is experiencing its third heatwave
National

[WATCH] Get ready, Malta is experiencing its third heatwave
Laura Calleja
A compulsory foreign language and intermediate sports amongst changes in Matsec review
National

A compulsory foreign language and intermediate sports amongst changes in Matsec review
David Hudson
Benchmark exam results see students fare best in English
National

Benchmark exam results see students fare best in English
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.