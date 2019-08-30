Scheme to help voluntary organisations invest in solar panels launched

A newly launched initiative will see the government help voluntary organisations invest in renewable energy.

€1 million will be invested into the scheme, announced on Friday by Energy Minister Joe Mizzi, which will see registered NGOs able to benefit from the installation of 12 or 24 panels on their property without any charge where possible.

“This scheme shows the government's continued commitment and belief in cleaner, sustainable energy,” Mizzi said.

He said that over the past seven years, the government had helped dozens of families invest in renewable energy, adding that it was important for the country to diversify the way it generated energy, as well as to do its utmost to comply with European standards on renewable energy.

Mizzi said that the promotion of renewable forms of energy was one of the European Union policy objectives and one of the main tragets of its directive on renewable energy, which has set ambitious targets for both 2020 and 2030.

Permanent Secretary Anthony Gatt explained that the 2,000 panels to be distributed collectively reach a capacity of half a megawatt. This means that approximately 130 systems will be given out through an application process.

Gatt said that applications would be accepted for a period of two weeks until Monday 28 October at noon. Every application must be submitted by hand and must include all the documents and declarations requested.

Interested parties that would like more information can send an email to [email protected], call 22955000, or visit the office of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services inside the Millenia building in Marsa.