Compulsory foreign language widely opposed, MATSEC consultation shows

The results of a consultation process on the proposed Matriculation Certificate reform have indicated widespread opposition to the introduction of a compulsory foreign language for students.

One of the measures proposed in the MATSEC reform announced earlier this year is the introduction of a mandatory foreign language.

According to the feedback received on a consultation process which was launched in July, however, 83.8% of respondents disagreed with the “consolidation of knowledge and proficiency in a foreign language” reform component.

The survey - which was carried out by the University of Malta's MATSEC examinations board and published today - found that most respondents agreed with three of the four categories of proposed reforms.

Nearly 80% of respondents endorsed reforms aimed at remodelling Systems of Knowledge to enhance communication and cultural skills; giving recognition to students’ co-curricular activities; and introducing a talented athletes scheme.

When it came to the foreign language component, however, of 2,735 respondents, 2,291 opposed and only 444 agreed with it.

The compulsory foreign language proposal also had the highest response rate, with a much larger number of respondents opting to give explanations for their choice when compared with the other components of the reform.

Even though students are expected to study a foreign language in secondary schools, many respondents noted that they are either not doing so or not sitting for the foreign language SEC examination upon completion of their secondary schooling.

Possible reasons for this might be because it is not an entry requirement to further one’s education and/or that foreign languages are unpopular choices.

Some of the criticism highlights that the reform might be attempting to solve a problem at a late stage, and many suggested addressing this at secondary level.

Other respondents concluded that the foreign language component was being proposed as a measure to increase student uptake of foreign languages at post-secondary level, which might alienate students from foreign languages.

With respect to timing, the respondents underscored that such a change would affect students who have already made their subject choices, and it was therefore deemed unfair.

Further to this conclusion, respondents insisted that the foreign language should not apply to students who have already started their secondary education.

The proposals also includes the introduction of new syllabi for proficiency in foreign languages offered at the same intermediate matriculation (IM) level as existing foreign language syllabi. This generated numerous queries, with respondents being puzzled as to how two different syllabi of the same language can be classified at the same level.

Some noted that existing syllabi ought to change and reflect a continuation from the new SEC (proficiency) syllabi to the IM, rather than create different syllabi for the same language at the same level.

Other respondents questioned the rationale for emphasising European identity when the study of its literature is omitted.

Board to discuss findings, seek expert support

The MATSEC board noted that the consultation process was successful, and that the necessary feedback about the core principles presented in the proposed reform was received, setting the stage for progression to the next phase of the reform process.

The Board said it would now discuss the findings and seek the support of experts who will be key to working out the details that would shape the reform.