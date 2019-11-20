Health Minister requests magisterial inquiry into operating theatre incident
Health Minister Chris Fearne has requested a magisterial inquiry into an incident that occurred in an operating theatre at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday afternoon
Health Minister Chris Fearne has requested a magisterial inquiry into an incident that occurred in an operating theatre at Mater Dei Hospital.
In a statement on Tuesday night, the Department of Information said that a 58-year-old woman was seriously injured.
No other information was given at this time.
More in National