Health Minister requests magisterial inquiry into operating theatre incident

Health Minister Chris Fearne has requested a magisterial inquiry into an incident that occurred in an operating theatre at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday afternoon

laura_calleja
20 November 2019, 8:20am
by Laura Calleja

Health Minister Chris Fearne has requested a magisterial inquiry into an incident that occurred in an operating theatre at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Department of Information said that a 58-year-old woman was seriously injured.  

No other information was given at this time.

 

 

