[WATCH] Immanuel Mifsud’s solemn call to Maltese citizens to build their republic anew

I am just a citizen, just like you – says Republic Day honoree and acclaimed author Immanuel Mifsud.

But the writer says it is high time for the Republic to change in the wake of the turmoil that has engulfed Malta with the implication of the prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a powerful message that imparts a gentle reminder for Labour sympathizers to stand up to be counted and for Nationalist supporters not to gloat in the harrowing moments Malta is living, Mifsud calls on Maltese citizens to demand radical changes to their democracy.

“I am shouldering the honour the Republic conferred upon me with responsibility, to be critical towards the State, and Maltese society.

“This is an unprecedented and dramatic moment. It is a victory for no one side, but a great loss for the State and for each one of us.”

He called on Labour sympathisers to speak out and demand resignations in the best interest of the party. “I understand that these people are living a precarious situation. They have been robbed as Labour supporters and citizens. They are passing through a bad time; I understand their betrayal, anger and confusion.”

And he told PN sympathisers not to treat the shocking revelations that have rocked Malta as a victory for their party. “It is a moment they must take with seriousness for the future of their own party. It is a responsibility of each one of us, including parties, to demand radical changes.”

“We need to look at a new Republic that ensures our national institutions and parties are not in collusion with big business, with their incestuous relations. It is time that our educational system truly inculcates critical thinking in people, towards themselves and the country, and that we no longer remain servile to the parties, but learn to become citizens who can shoulder their responsibilities with judiciousness and not passion.

“This is a turning point in our Republic’s history. Let’s build it anew.”