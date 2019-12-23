Buses to operate on reduced schedule over Christmas week

Malta Public Transport will operate on a reduced schedule during Christmas week starting from today, the company said.

The service returns to regular schedules on Wednesday 2 January 2020.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, all routes will operate on the Sunday schedule. The service, including TD Plus, will however be suspended between 12pm and 3pm, with the last buses departing between 10am and 11.30am, depending on the length of the trip.

Journeys will then resume between 3pm and 4pm, according to their schedules. The service will be terminated at 9pm, with the last buses departing between 7.30pm and 9pm depending on the length of the trip. Night routes will not be in operation.

Malta Public Transport ticket booths and the call centre will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On Monday 23, Thursday 26 and Monday 30, journeys will operate on the Saturday schedule.

Routes 49 to Għadira Bay, 50 to Rabat and 90 to Żabbar will remain in normal operation, however only routes N13 and N212 will operate at night.

On Tuesday 24, Friday 27 and Tuesday 31, journeys will operate on the Saturday schedule.

Routes 49 to Għadira Bay, 50 to Rabat and 90 to Żabbar will remain in normal operation and all Night routes will be in operation at night.

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29, journeys will operate on the regular schedules, with all night routes in operation on Saturday and routes N13 and N212 in operation on Sunday.