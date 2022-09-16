Flags to fly half-mast for Queen's funeral on Monday

Flags will fly half-mast on Malta's public buildings next Monday as the country observes a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

In a circular sent by the Principal Permanent Secretary, all heads of government departments and entities have been asked to make sure that flags are raised half-mast on public buildings on 19 September.

Government will be observing a day of mourning next Monday as Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest. Her funeral will take place at 2pm Malta time.

President George Vella will be attending the funeral.

The Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public queuing for hours on end to see the Queen's coffin.

Some began to queue as early as last Monday. By Wednesday morning, the line of people waiting to see the Queen’s coffin had stretched along the banks of the River Thames.

By the time Westminster Hall opened to the public, the queue was 4km long and had reached Lambeth bridge.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening after it was flown to London from Edinburgh.

It was carried to Westminster Hall on a horse-drawn carriage, with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family following the coffin on foot.

The coffin was placed in position in Westminster Hall by the Grenadier Guards, and a short service was held, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Westminster Hall will remain open 24 hours a day during the lying-in-state period until her funeral next Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday across the UK.