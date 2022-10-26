Germany could follow Malta in legalising recreational cannabis

Germany could become the second EU members state after Malta to legalise recreational cannabis use among adults.

The plan agreed by the German coalition government would allow the possession of up to 30g of cannabis for personal use. Licensed shops and pharmacies would be able to sell it.

The plan would also allow home cultivation of three cannabis plants per adult.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the plan could become law in 2024. It still needs the approval of the German parliament.

The move was envisaged in the coalition government's manifesto, announced last year. The Social Democrats (SPD) lead the coalition, with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats as partners.

Malta became the first EU country to legalise recreational cannabis use in December 2021. The law allows the possession of up to 7g of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home. It also provides for regulated clubs from where cannabis can be sold to registered members.

An authority to regulate the cannabis market was also set up, however, no licenses have yet been issued for cannabis clubs.

Malta had legalised cannabis for medical use in 2018.

In the Netherlands, the sale of small quantities of cannabis in "coffee shops" is tolerated but Dutch law does not go as far as Malta’s and eventually Germany’s.

Several countries have legalised limited use of medicinal cannabis. Canada and Uruguay have also legalised recreational cannabis.

In the US, 37 states and Washington DC have legalised medical cannabis, while 19 states have approved it for recreational use.