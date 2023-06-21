[LOOK] So how deep is the Titanic?

A 21-foot-long submersible lost contact with its parent surface vessel on Sunday morning about one hour, 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

But rescue efforts by the US Coast Guard have been difficult, owing to the sheer depth at which the shipwreck lies, and where the submersible went missing. Take a look at just how deep the Titanic rests on the oceanbed, and compare it with Malta’s largest building and most iconic shipwreck.