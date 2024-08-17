EU health monitor raises Mpox risk level

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issued a warning on Friday on the likelihood of increased imported cases of the mpox virus in Europe, due to its spread in various African nations.

The ECDC emphasized that while the risk of transmission within Europe remains low, it is recommended for public health authorities to maintain high levels of preparedness and awareness-raising activities to control any imported cases.

This warning comes after a new variant of mpox in Sweden was confirmed, marking the first of this strain outside of Africa.

"Due to the close links between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for more imported clade I cases,” Pamela Rendi-Wagner, director of the ECDC, said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak in Africa a global health emergency earlier this week, calling for international effort to address the crisis.

Mpox has killed at least 450 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in recent months, linked to a new type of Clade called lb. Symptoms for the virus include rash, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, with the physical blisters showing after five days of symptoms.

Two subtypes of the mpox virus exist: Clade I, which is more severe and endemic to central Africa, and Clade II, responsible for the 2022 global outbreak. Several African countries are currently dealing with an outbreak of Clade I and a new strain, Clade Ib.

It was also recommended that European Union and European Economic Area (EEA) countries issue travel advice for people visiting areas impacted by mpox. Travelers to mpox-affected areas are advised to consider vaccination, and European doctors are urged to stay alert for potential cases.