Spanish royals faced with mud and insults in visit to Valencia town

An angry crowd threw mud and yelled insults at the Spanish royals and government officials upon their arrival to Paiporta

Paiporta was one of the hardest hit towns on the outskirt of Valencia city by last week's floods that killed at least 211 people.

Aside the Spanish royals was the President of Valencia, Carlos Mazon and The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez

Security officials held up umbrellas for the for the royals and officials to project them from the flying objects, while the crowd yelled insults such as "murderers!" and "get out, get out!"

Shortly after, Sanchez and Mazon left the scene, however, the Queen Letizia and King Felipe were determined to speak with the residents but were met with more insults.

Over 200 people have died from Tuesday's floods and hopes of finding survivors diminished five days after floods of muddy water wrecked towns and infrastructure in Spain's worst such disaster in decades.