Democrats release new Epstein emails referencing Trump

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as the "dog that hasn't barked" and told his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had "spent hours at my house" with Trump, according to email correspondence released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump," Epstein wrote in a typo-riddled message to Maxwell in April 2011. "[Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned."

"I have been thinking about that ... " Maxwell replied.

That email exchange -- which came just weeks after a British newspaper published a series of stories about Epstein, Maxwell and their powerful associates -- was one of three released by the Democrats from a batch of more than 23,000 documents the committee recently received from the Epstein Estate in response to a subpoena.

The names of alleged victims and other personally identifying information were redacted from the messages.

The other newly released email exchanges are between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, who has written four books chronicling the Trump presidency. Wolff has said he spoke to Epstein at length about Trump during his reporting for the books.

"I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards," Wolff wrote to Epstein in December 2015, six months after Trump had officially entered the race for the White House.

"If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?" Epstein replied.

"I think you should let him hang himself," Wolff replied the next day. "If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

The third message -- exchanged between Epstein and Wolff while Trump was well into his first presidential term in January 2019 -- appears to touch on the topic of whether Trump had banned Epstein from membership at Mar-a-Lago years earlier.

"Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever," Epstein wrote, "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

Republicans on Wednesday claimed Democrats were selectively choosing documents to "generate click-bait" and that they’re withholding other documents that name Democrat officials. Republicans said they’re still reviewing the documents related to Epstein to protect potential victims. They called on Democrats to stop politicizing the investigation.

"Democrats continue to carelessly cherry-pick documents to generate click-bait that is not grounded in the facts," a House Oversight Majority spokesperson told ABC News.

The spokesperson added, "The Epstein Estate has produced over 20,000 pages of documents on Thursday, yet Democrats are once again intentionally withholding records that name Democrat officials. The Committee is actively reviewing the documents and will release them publicly once all victim-identifying information has been appropriately redacted. Democrats should stop politicizing this investigation and focus on delivering transparency, accountability, and justice for the survivors."

Republicans on the Oversight Committee accused their Democratic counterparts of “trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump.”

The White House is also accusing Democrats on the House Oversight Committee of releasing "selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative" about President Trump-- pointing to the fact Democrats redacted the name of Giuffre, "who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News.

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again," Leavitt adds in her statement.