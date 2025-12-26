menu

US airstrikes hit Islamic State targets in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump announces ‘powerful and deadly’ airstrikes against Islamic militants in Nigeria

26 December 2025, 1:13am
by Kurt Sansone
US military aircraft bombed Islamic State targets in Nigeria (File photo: US Africom/Facebook)
The US launched air strikes against Islamic State group targets in north-western Nigeria on Thursday night, according to President Donald Trump.

The US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM), which is responsible for operations in Africa, said in a post on X that the air strike was carried out “at the request of Nigerian authorities” and had killed “multiple ISIS terrorists”.

Announcing the military intervention on his social media platform Truth Social, the US president said: “Tonight, at ‌my direction as Commander ‌in Chief, the United States launched ​a powerful and deadly strike against ‍ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting ‌and viciously killing, primarily, ⁠innocent Christians, ‌at levels not seen ‍for many years, and even Centuries!"

He said the US military “executed numerous perfect strikes”, without giving any further details. It is unclear what exactly targets were struck and when.

In November, Trump ordered the US military to prepare for action in Nigeria to tackle Islamist militant groups.

