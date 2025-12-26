US airstrikes hit Islamic State targets in Nigeria

The US launched air strikes against Islamic State group targets in north-western Nigeria on Thursday night, according to President Donald Trump.

The US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM), which is responsible for operations in Africa, said in a post on X that the air strike was carried out “at the request of Nigerian authorities” and had killed “multiple ISIS terrorists”.

AFRICOM conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists. Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad. — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) December 25, 2025

Announcing the military intervention on his social media platform Truth Social, the US president said: “Tonight, at ‌my direction as Commander ‌in Chief, the United States launched ​a powerful and deadly strike against ‍ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting ‌and viciously killing, primarily, ⁠innocent Christians, ‌at levels not seen ‍for many years, and even Centuries!"

He said the US military “executed numerous perfect strikes”, without giving any further details. It is unclear what exactly targets were struck and when.

In November, Trump ordered the US military to prepare for action in Nigeria to tackle Islamist militant groups.