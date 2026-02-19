Former Prince Andrew arrested over misconduct claims

Former Prince Andrew has been detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations surfaced that he shared confidential information with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

“As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” Thames Valley Police said in a police statement on Thursday.

They also said the man remains in police custody and will not name him in accordance with national guidance. They reminded the public that the case is now active, so care should be taken when publishing to avoid contempt of court.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright also added that, following a thorough assessment, an investigation into the allegation of misconduct in public office has been opened. Updates will be provided at the appropriate time, given the significant public interest in this case.

They also said it is important that the integrity and objectivity of our investigation are maintained and protected in this investigation of the alleged offence.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew and brother of King Charles III, turned 66 on Thursday.

Journalists in the United Kingdom published photographs of unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8 am.

Searches were also being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

The arrest follows renewed pressure on the former royal after the US Department of Justice released a fresh batch of files last week that appeared to show Andrew had sent Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a trade envoy.

The police had previously said they were also reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had said in recent days that the disgraced royal should testify before US lawmakers about Epstein’s crimes.

King Charles says, 'the law must take its course' after Andrew's arrest

King Charles has spoken out after the arrest of his brother, the former Prince Andrew, stating that a full, fair and proper process through an investigation by the authorities is required.

He affirmed that the proper authorities who are looking into this issue have his full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he said in the statement on Thursday released shortly after the arrest, "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

More to follow