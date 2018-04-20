menu

Mass evacuation in Berlin as WW2 bomb diffused

The zone, which includes the German capital's main Hauptbahnhof railway station, a hospital, and government ministries, will be completely evacuated as experts defuse the bomb

20 April 2018, 9:02am
The WW2 bomb was found at a construction site at Heidestrasse street near Berlin's central train station
The WW2 bomb was found at a construction site at Heidestrasse street near Berlin's central train station

A large-scale evacuation is to take place in Berlin on Friday morning to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.

Buildings will be cleared from 09:00 in an 800m radius from the construction site where the 500kg British  bomb was discovered.

The zone, which includes the German capital's main Hauptbahnhof railway station, a hospital, and government ministries, will be completely evacuated.

An army hospital, the economy and transport ministries and the Indonesian and Uzbekistan embassies all fell in the evacuation zone, a police spokesman told AFP.

Deutsche Bahn rail company and other public transport operators warned of large-scale disruptions —local train, tram and bus services all faced disruption.

It is understood the operation to defuse the device will take place around midday.

Police say there is no immediate danger from the bomb, which was found last Wednesday.

Thousands of unexploded bombs from the 1939-45 war are found every year.

More in World
Woman dies in care home fire in northeast London
World

Woman dies in care home fire in northeast London
Around 40 injured in Austria train accident
World

Around 40 injured in Austria train accident
Mass evacuation in Berlin as WW2 bomb diffused
World

Mass evacuation in Berlin as WW2 bomb diffused
Top Japanese official resigns over sexual misconduct allegations
World

Top Japanese official resigns over sexual misconduct allegations
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe