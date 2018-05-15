Fresh protests expected in Gaza, after deadly clashes during Jerusalem embassy protests

Fresh protests against Israel are expected in the Palestinian territories, a day after Israeli troops killed 55 people during protests in the Gaza strip.

Isreal faced international condemnation after what was said to be Gaza’s bloodiest day in years, during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The funerals of those killed are expected to take place in the coastal enclave today.

Tuesday now marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba, or Catastrophe, that saw thousands flee amid the creation of Israel in 1948, and more protests are to be expected.

Palestinian officials said that, as well as those killed, about 2,700 people were injured in Monday's violence - which they condemned as a massacre. It was the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said his military was acting in self-defence against Gaza's Islamist rulers, Hamas, who he said wanted to destroy Israel.

Israel said some 40,000 Palestinians had taken part in "violent riots" at 13 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence.

Palestinians hurled stones and incendiary devices, while the Israeli military used tear gas and live fire from snipers.

Netanyahu defended his military, saying: "Every country has an obligation to defend its borders.

"The Hamas terrorist organisation declares its intention to destroy Israel and sends thousands to breach the border fence in order to achieve this goal. We will continue to act with determination to protect our sovereignty and our citizens."

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said soldiers had fired on those engaged in "terrorist activity and not on demonstrators, who were dispersed by usual means such as tear gas and according to the rules of engagement".

Announcing three days of mourning, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said: "Today once again, the massacres against our people continue."

The UN human rights chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, decried Monday’s “shocking killing of dozens”, saying “those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account”.

Turkey said it would recall its ambassadors to the US and Israel, and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, described Israel’s actions as “genocide”. South Africa also recalled its ambassador in protest at the “violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces”.

In Washington, the White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah was repeatedly challenged to condemn the Israeli response. “We believe Hamas is responsible for these tragic deaths,” he told reporters. “Their rather cynical exploitation of the situation is what’s leading to these deaths and we want it stopped.”